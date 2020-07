President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has completed his two weeks coronavirus related self-isolation.

Accordingly, the President is still Covid19 negative.

Mr Akufo-Addo has since July 4, 2020 been in self-isolation at the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House.

He went into self-isolation after he was exposed to coronavirus following a positive test of one member of his inner circle.

By Melvin Tarlue