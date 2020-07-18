2 EC Officials Fired for Registering People At Home

Suspects Mumuni Abillah and Yushaw Kongsoha

The Electoral Commission (EC) has relieved two of its staff of their posts pending investigations after they were arrested for allegedly registering people at their homes.

A statement from the commission assured the general public that it will not shield any of its staff, temporary or permanent , who find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

“We call on the general public to expose acts which are aimed at undermining the integrity of the 2020 voters registration exercise,” the statement said

Meanwhile , the registration kit used for the alleged illegal registration remains in police custody.

Two officials of the Electoral Commission, it would be recalled, were arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly registering people at their homes.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Otuo Acheampong who confirmed this to DGN Online said on July 17, the police acting upon intelligence arrested suspect Mumuni Abilla Yusif 26, data entry clerk at Kpanshegu Registration cluster in the North East Gonja district in the Savanah region.

According to him, a search in the suspects room recovered one Biometric Voter Registration(BVR) kit.

He hinted that further investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect Mohammad Yushaw Kongsoha 32, the registration officer at Kpanshegu cluster.

Supt. Acheampong said at the time of the arrest of the two, 12 persons including 10 males and 2 females had been registered on July 17 at Vittin, which is not a designated registration centre.

He said the two are currently in the custody of the police assisting with the investigation and will be be charged with the appropriate Offenses and put before the court.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale