Nana Hosts Ban Ki Moon, Jack Ma At Jubilee House

Former Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki Moon, and the founder of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, have visited Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The separate visits took place on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Jubilee House, the seat of Government in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Mr. Ki Moon and Mr. Ma are both in Ghana ahead of the maiden edition of the Africa Netpreneurship Summit.

The summit will be held at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, 16th November, 2019.

The Alibaba Group operates one of the world’s largest online trading sites.

BY Melvin Tarlue