Dark Clouds As Bolewura Insists Damba Will Be Celebrated

Chief Abdulai Issahaku Kant, embattled chief of Bole, has insisted that the people of Bole will celebrate the Damba festival even though the King of the Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa I, has placed a ban on the celebration.

“If there should be any ban, then it must come from the court and not from the Yagbonwura’s palace,” he said.

According to the embattled chief, some crooks at the palace of the Yagbonwura were behind the ban on the Damba festival in the Bole township.

“The ban came to us as a surprise and we believe that this ban was masterminded by crooks who have access to Yagbonwura’s letter heads and stamps,” he said.

He stated that for the past one year, the Yagbonwura has not made any public appearance let alone public statements.

He indicated that the Bole township have witnessed total peace in the area, adding that various festivals have been celebrated peacefully.

Chief Kant said he was lawfully and legitimately enskinned as the Bole chief by the traditional authorities after he won the case at the Northern Regional House of Chiefs.

The King and president of the Gonja Traditional Council and president of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa I, accordingly in consultation with the elders of the Gonja kingdom, placed a ban on the celebration of Damba festival in the Bole Traditional Area.

“I, Yagbonwura and the council of elders therefore expect the law abiding people of the Bole Traditional Area to comply with the decision in the interest of peace,” the statement read.

He entreated the Savannah Regional Minister and members of REGSEC to take pragmatic measures with immediate effect to stop any Damba festival celebration in the Bole Traditional Area.

In June, this year, Chieftaincy clashes erupted during the celebration of Eid-ul-fitr prayers in the Bole district between Chief Abdulai Issahaku and Chief Abubakari Abutu factions.

Two houses and a pick-up of Chief Abutu Bukari were burnt as a result of the clashes.

BY Eric Kombat, Bole