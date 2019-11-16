Deputy Minister Assists Community

Abena Osei-Asare presenting some of the items to a beneficiary

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, has commissioned a three-unit classroom block for Ankaase in her constituency.

She furnished the classrooms with 130 chairs, 40 tables, and several teaching aids to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

Besides, she donated 10 streetlights to Ankaase and as part of her support for the School Feeding Programme, she presented GH¢1,000 each to the 31 beneficiary schools.

The deputy minister also supported the caterers with cooking pots, plates, bowls and other utensils to aid cooking.

In her brief remark, Ms. Osei-Asare encouraged the pupils to continue to learn harder to become responsible adults in future. She advised parents to play their roles effectively to support the shaping of their children’s future by encouraging them in their studies.

The Chief of Ankaase, Berima Ansah Sasraku Ofram II, expressed gratitude to her for showing commitment to the development of the area.

By Daniel Bampoe