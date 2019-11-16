Akropong Chiefs Inspect Govt Projects

Chiefs of the Akropong Traditional Council alongside Dennis Aboagye, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akuapem North in the Eastern Region, have visited sites in the area where projects are ongoing.

The projects are being funded by the Government of Ghana and the assembly’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

They visited about 16 projects sites such as factories meant for the One-District, One-Factory, nursery for oil palm, expansion of facilities at various senior high schools, among others.

After the tour, the MCE said he wanted the chiefs to have a fair idea of all government projects in the municipality and also solicit their support for future development projects.

“The chiefs saw on the ground that every single promise made by the President was being fulfilled within the municipality and I have no doubt that they are convinced that we are doing our best,” he said.

Mr. Aboagye said some of the chiefs were amazed that the building of the Apasare Meat Processing Plant was underway.

Nana Osim Kwatia, Chief of Amanokrom and Akuapem Gyaasehene, said their engagement with the MCE had been fruitful and it must be strengthened.

