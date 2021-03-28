Nana In Spain For ‘Focus Africa’ Conference

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana for Spain this afternoon.

He is going to attend the “Focus Africa 2023” Conference, being held in Madrid, the capital and largest city of Spain.

Focus Africa 2023 is an in-person Conference which defines Spanish foreign action in Africa until 2023, and forms part of the Spanish Foreign Action Strategy 2021-2024.

It includes the specific actions the Spanish government intends to take with key stakeholders in Africa, including Ghana, and it is aligned with the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and some officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 30th March, 2021.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been mandated to act in accordance with Article 60(8) of the country’s Constitution.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent