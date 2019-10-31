Nana Introduces Business Regulatory Programme

President Akufo-Addo (middle), with Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, Dr. Ernest Addison,Dr. Edith Dankwa,CEO,BNfT and deputy governors of the Bank of Ghana and Ms. Abena Osei-Poku, MD, Barclays

GOVERNMENT HAS introduced an all-new Business Regulatory Reform Programme (BRRP).

The programme — a three-year initiative being coordinated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and implemented in partnership with other stakeholders — is aimed at improving the business atmosphere in the country.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement yesterday in Accra at the 8th edition of the Ghana Economic Forum (GEF) under the theme: “Sustaining Financial and Economic Stability – The Key Priorities”.

He said, “The programme will help Ghana to have one of the most transparently and efficiently regulated business environments in Africa.”

It has seven key components including Targeted Reform Initiatives, One-Stop Registry, Voice for All in Public Consultations, Consultations Portal, Regulatory Impact Assessment, Targeted Regulatory Relief, as well as Permanent Public-Private Dialogue Mechanism.

The annual Presidential Business Summit will be the flagship Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) forum.

President Akufo-Addo said such reforms to improve the business environment complemented and reinforced the strong measures that had been taken for financial and economic stabilization.

“Together, these reforms and measures position Ghana strategically to take maximum advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and strengthen our role as the host country for its secretariat. We are determined to bring prosperity to our people by working closely with the private sector,” he said.

“It is the private sector that can create the needed job opportunities for the people of our country, and I am confident that the Ghanaian private sector will rise to the challenge. My government, on its part, will continue to build an enabling environment to provide the private sector with the needed catalyst to operate profitably, grow and remain globally competitive,” he added.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent