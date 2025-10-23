Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings  Dies At 76

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has passed away at the age of 76.

She died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Nana Konadu was a pioneering figure in Ghanaian politics and a champion of women’s empowerment, best known for founding the 31st December Women’s Movement.

She was also the first woman to run for president in Ghana in 2016, representing the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Her legacy as a strong advocate for women’s participation in governance and public life continues to inspire many in Ghana and beyond.

