57 Nigerians Rescued, Five Arrested For Cybercrime, Human Trafficking  

A section of the victims. INSET: The Suspects

At least 57 Nigerian nationals have been rescued by personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, while five suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in a cybercrime and human trafficking case.

The suspects identified as Joel Nosa, Collins Rotimi, Shadrack Lulu, Austin Amahuaro, and John Uloko were arrested at Adorn Estates, Community 25, in an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Unit.

According to a statement issued by the CID PRO, Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, their preliminary investigations have established that the suspects operate a human trafficking network responsible for luring and transporting young men and women from Nigeria to Ghana under the guise of securing them employment and educational opportunities.

“Upon arrival, the victims, aged between 18 and 26 years, were coerced into engaging in online romance scams and other heinous activities,” she said.

Chief Inspector Babanawo further mentioned that during the operation, the police retrieved seventy-seven (77) assorted laptops, thirty-eight (38) mobile phones, two (2) vehicles, three (3) television sets, and other internet-enabled devices suspected of being used in perpetrating the crimes.

She further stated that all fifty-seven (57) rescued victims are currently receiving the necessary care and support, while the suspects remain in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations. The retrieved exhibits have been retained for further forensic examination.

“The Ghana Police Service would like to caution the general public, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant about offers of employment, educational opportunities, or travel arrangements made through social media or other unverified sources,” she cautioned.