Ghana Engages US, Canada On Visa Plans For 2026 World Cup

A scene after the meeting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has begun discussions with the US Embassy and Canadian High Commission to facilitate visa arrangements for Ghanaian football fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The high-level talks, held in Accra, were attended by Technical Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Betty Krosbi Mensah, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and CAF Vice President, Kurt Okraku, and senior directors from both the Foreign Affairs and Sports ministries.

The United States delegation was led by Acting Ambassador Rolf Olson, while the Canadian side was represented by Acting High Commissioner Dennis Roussel.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that the engagements were aimed at ensuring smooth travel processes for Ghanaian supporters.

“The objectives of these engagements include ensuring there is mutual understanding of all sides on expectations and requirements, enhancing coordination, improving visa facilitation, and developing clear working roadmaps to maximize satisfaction,” the Minister said.

The meeting also explored the possibility of special visa arrangements for Ghanaian fans, football officials, and the national team — separate from the standard visa application process — to make travel logistics more efficient during the World Cup.

Earlier this month, the United States government reversed its single-entry visa policy, a move that will allow Ghanaian fans to re-enter the US after travelling to Canada and Mexico for matches.

Ablakwa added that a similar engagement with the Mexican Embassy is scheduled for Friday, as part of ongoing efforts to coordinate visa facilitation among all three host countries.

BY Wletsu Ransford