Thomas-Asante Double Fires Coventry Past Portsmouth To Extend Championship Lead

Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrating the first goal

Brandon Thomas-Asante struck twice as Coventry City secured a crucial 2–1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park to move four points clear at the top of the Championship.

The Sky Blues took the lead midway through the first half from a well-rehearsed corner routine. Bobby Thomas nodded the ball across the box to Ellis Simms, whose cushioned header found Thomas-Asante to finish smartly from close range.

Moments before the opener, tempers flared on the touchline as Coventry boss Frank Lampard and Pompey manager John Mousinho clashed following the referee’s decision to wave away a Portsmouth penalty appeal. Referee Gavin Ward and the fourth official had to step in to calm both managers.

Portsmouth pressed hard for an equaliser after the break, but Coventry doubled their advantage ten minutes into the second half. Simms outmuscled Josh Knight near the touchline before sliding a pass through to Thomas-Asante, who raced clear and coolly slotted home past Josef Bursik for his eighth goal of the season.

The home side found a late lifeline in stoppage time when Makenzie Kirk lobbed Carl Rushworth, but Coventry held firm under pressure to seal all three points.

The result strengthens Coventry’s grip on top spot, though second-placed Middlesbrough could cut the gap to one point if they defeat Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night.