Benin To Host 2025 WAFU B U20 Girls Cup In November

The West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B has confirmed that Benin will host the 2025 edition of the WAFU B U20 Girls Cup, set to run from November 3 to 10, 2025

The week-long tournament will feature some of the most promising young female footballers from across West Africa, offering a platform for emerging stars to showcase their skills and gain international experience.

So far, Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, and Niger have confirmed their participation, with other member nations expected to finalise their involvement in the coming days.

Ghana’s Black Princesses will head to Benin as defending champions after winning the maiden edition of the tournament in 2023, which was hosted in Kumasi.

The Princesses triumphed over long-time rivals Nigeria, prevailing 3–1 on penalties after a thrilling draw.

The WAFU B U20 Girls Cup has quickly established itself as a vital development competition for women’s football in the sub-region, helping to nurture young talent and strengthen the foundations of the women’s game across West Africa.

BY Wletsu Ransford