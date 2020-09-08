Nana Lauded For Creating Savannah Region

Dr. Bawumia with the Kpembe Wura

The Overlord of Kpembe Traditional Area, KpembeWura Daari Haruna Bismark, has said the people of Savannah Region are most grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making their dreams of having a region a reality.

The Kpembe Traditional Area falls within the Savannah Region, one of the six newly created regions by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Addressing a durbar in honour of Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, the Kpembe Wura expressed delight and gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for fulfilling that dream and also bringing numerous developments to the area.

“Your Excellency, it is my singular honour to, on behalf of the traditional authority of Kpembe, express our thanks and gratitude for the numerous development projects that the area is benefitting from. Principal among them is the creation of the Savannah Region,” he stated.

He said the government had brought some development projects to the area and mentioned interventions like market projects, over 15 public toilet facilities, school projects such as the one currently under construction at Kpembe, a community centre at Kuwani, the construction of Salaga town roads, the construction of a rice milling factory, among others.

The Kpembe Wura also mentioned the water project in the area that would solve their perennial water problem, saying “another project worthy of particular mention is the Salaga urban water project which is almost completed. This project solves a long-standing historical problem, notably referred to as ‘nchu ma worta’.”

The chief said although there were some levels of development ongoing, the government should extend it to other areas where there are no proper amenities for the people.

He appealed to the Akufo-Addo government to continue to construct more roads in mostly deprived communities and improve infrastructure at the Nursing and Midwifery Training School in the area.

Vice-President Dr. Bawumia assured the Kpembe Wura and his people of the NPP government’s commitment to evenly spread development to all parts of the country, including the Kpembe Traditional Area.

He said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated his commitment to this by the level of development he had brought to the area in his first term as acknowledged by the Kpembe Wura.

From Eric Kombat, Salaga