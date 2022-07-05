Nana Meets Business Executives On Economy

PRESIDENT AKUFO-Addo has begun the process to restore hope in the Ghanaian economy.

At a meeting with some key and influential business executives in the country in Accra yesterday, he said a strong partnership between government and the private sector remains the most important avenue through which the country can transform her economy to the path of growth and development.

The meeting was held at the behest of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to help grow the economy.

He is, therefore, looking forward to a situation where the private sector in Ghana will be the lead vehicle for the socio-economic transformation that the country badly needs.

“The development of the private sector in Ghana has been a difficult one. What we have to try and do is to try and identify the areas where government and the private sector can profitably work together to achieve the purpose of the transformation that we are looking for in Ghana,” he said.

“The purpose of this meeting for me is a conversation in which I hear more than I speak. I like to speak a lot, all of u know that, but I think that today, I will be much more a listener than a talker,” President Akufo-Addo said at the beginning of the meeting which was held behind closed doors.

BY Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent