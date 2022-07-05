Man Stabbed To Death Over Land

A 23-YEAR old man has been stabbed dead following a fierce land and chieftaincy litigation between two factions at Adum Afrancho near Kumasi last Sunday at 7am.

The deceased, identified as Kwame Yeboah, was said to belong to one of the two factions that engaged in an open brawl over a family land, when calamity suddenly struck.

Yaboah was reportedly stabbed in public by one Kwadwo Brefo, who also belong to the opposing faction in the land litigation case, a police release has disclosed.

Brefo and five other people, who are all suspected to have a hand in the unfortunate death of Yeboah, have since been arrested by police and are being interrogated further.

The police statement, authored by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, said police have beefed up security in the town to prevent reprisal attacks.

According to him, the two factions clashed over a disputed land at Adum Afrancho near the Atwima Kwanwona District on Sunday morning, resulting in a an open brawl.

In the course of the altercation, the statement said “the deceased, known as Kwame Yeboah, aged 23 years, was allegedly stabbed to death by Kwadwo Brefo.”

He said Brefo and one other person, who sustained injuries during the clash, have been arrested alongside four others, adding, that the injured persons are being treated under police guard.

ASP Ahianyo disclosed that the police, upon learning of the altercation, dispatched their personnel to Adum Afrancho and restored calm in the town.

He entreated the residents of Adum Afrancho to be law-abiding and exercise restraint as investigations into the case is underway, assuring that all suspects would be nabbed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi