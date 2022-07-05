IMF Team Lands In Ghana Today

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to arrive in Accra today Tuesday July 5, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

The arrival of the officals is subsequent to the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the Finance Ministry to commence engagement with the Fund to support Ghana’s economic programme.

“Pursuant to this, a delegation from the Fund is scheduled to arrive in Accra on Tuesday 5th July, 2022, to commence in-person meetings with the Government of Ghana on Wednesday 6th July, 2022.

“The Ministry further takes this opportunity to assure Ghanaians of the Government’s commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in the coming months, in support of Ghana’s economic recovery,” a statement issued by the Ministry said on Monday July 4.

The week-long engagement between the Ministry of Finance representing government and officials of IMF will chart the way forward.

Government is expected to announce the outcome of the meeting with regards to the bailout programme and its conditionalities.

The IMF team will consist of senior officials from the Fund as well as local staff based here in Ghana.

Analysts suggest that it would take at least three months for a programme to be agreed upon between the parties.

On Friday July 1, 2022 President Akufo-Addo gave instruction to Mr Ofori-Atta to commence the engagements with the IMF following a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund.

The Ministry of Information announced this in a statement.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will be leading the negotiations with the IMF.

By Vincent Kubi