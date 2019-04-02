Nana Meets Ghanaian Community In Chicago

President Nana Akufo-Addo (middle)

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 31, 2019 met with the Ghanaian Community in Chicago, United States (US).

That was upon his arrival to Chicago where he reiterated his determination to fulfilling the commitments of the mandate given to him by the Ghanaian people in December 2016.

Following the meeting on Sunday, the President on Monday, April 1, 2019 delivered an address at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

He also discussed investment opportunities in Ghana at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

After the lecture, the President met with Rahm Emanuel, former Chief of Staff to ex-President Obama and currently the Mayor of Chicago.

BY DGN Online