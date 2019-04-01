Zenith Bank’s Staff Walk 14 Years Non-Stop

The Workers embarking on the walk.

WORKERS OF Zenith Bank have kept alive their company’s annual healthwalk tradition over the last 14 years.

On Saturday, March 30, 2019, the Bank held the maiden edition of its bi-annual healthwalk for 2019, with its ‘red army’ taking over principal streets of Accra in the exercise that lasted nearly three hours.

Workers of Zenith Bank converged at its headquarters at the Zenith Heights at Ridge around 6:00am clad in red tops and walked through the major streets at Ridge, the Kojo Thompson Road, the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka.

They hit the Ring Road amid police escort and matched through the Ako-Adjei Interchange, attracting several onlookers.

The walk was aside the need to promote healthy living, aimed at showcasing Zenith Bank’s Go ‘Lite with’ campaign as part of the bank’s efforts to highlight a wide array of its innovative digital banking products and services, developed over the years, to make banking transactions easier, safer, faster and smarter anytime, anywhere for customers and non-customers of the Bank.

Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Henry Oroh, addressing participants at the end of the exercise, said his outfit has put in place systems to enable its customers to undertake banking transactions anywhere across the country without necessarily going to the banking hall.

He noted that Zenith Bank was providing convenience in electronic transactions, saying “customers do not need to visit the banking halls. They can do exactly what they want to do in the banking halls online.”

BY Melvin Tarlue