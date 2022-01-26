Nana Meets Goldfields Over Apiate Explosion!

President Akufo-Addo with a delegation from Goldfields Group at the Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo today Tuesday, January 26, 2022 met management of Goldfields Ghana over the explosion that claimed 13 lives at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region.

At a meeting at the Jubilee House this evening, the President said government has initiated a process to reform safety regulations in the mining sector.

“There are a lot of things we are going to have to learn from the incident which will shape future regulations and measures that have to be taken”, he told the Acting Executive Vice President and Head of Goldfields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldfields Group, Ghana, Chris Griffith, and other executives of Goldfields West Africa at the meeting.

It is for this reason he said “the whole area of the safety of mines now has to be on the front burner of national discourse and we are required to find new and more acceptable solutions on how to ensure the safety of our population and environment.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldfields Ghana Group, Chris Griffith said they are working with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to offer relief and support to the people of Apiate.

“We have actually offered not only monetary support but also our expertise in resettlement which we have done over the years to support the noble activity that he (Minister) is embarking on to restore some normalcy”, he said.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu,

Presidential Correspondent