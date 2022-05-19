Nana Otu Dartey III To Celebrate 12th Anniversary

Nana Otu Dartey (right) presenting a citation to Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy

Mamponghene, Nana Otu Dartey III, is set to celebrate the 12th anniversary since his ascension to the throne.

The celebration is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 13 at Mampong Akuapem in the Benkum Division of the Akuapem Traditional Area.

Various traditional leaders are expected to partake in this historic durbar.

According to the organising committee, the rich Akuapem tradition and culture of many years will feature prominently in the 12th anniversary programme.

Also, some developmental projects undertaken over the period would be highlighted in addition to other ones about to take place.

The event would also pave way for this year’s Odwira Festival.

The Odwira Festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Akuapem.

The festival is mostly attended by large crowd of people including diplomats, Members of Parliament, government representatives, among others.