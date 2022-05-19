Mr Eazi Set To Hold ‘Detty Rave’

Mr Eazi

Afropop superstar and African music business entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, is reviving his annual music event dubbed ‘Detty Rave’ with a tour of Ghana’s universities leading up to the much-anticipated return of the event in December.

The road to Detty Rave tour will take place between July 31 and August 31.

University of Cape Coast; Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST); the University of Ghana (Legon) are the confirmed three, while a fourth university will be selected following the results of an online poll.

Each event will be hosted by Mr Eazi, with performances from surprise guest artistes, airing on live TV across Africa.

Since its inception in 2017, Detty Rave has witnessed performances from local and international acts such as Rick Ross, Koffee, Giggs, Afro B, Kranium, King Promise, Simi, Busiswa and KiDi, alongside some top DJs in Africa.

COVID-19 forced Mr Eazi to put the event on hold following 2019’s Rick Ross-headlined edition, but with demand for outdoor entertainment at an all-time high, he’s bringing the event back this year with the theme, “Da Funk”.

“Ever since I coined the term that has become synonymous with December enjoyment in West Africa, #DettyDecember, Detty Rave has been an event that everyone counts down to (sic),” Mr Eazi said.

“It’s become a pilgrimage. It’s always been fun curating the experience, and bringing people worldwide to rave in Ghana, so it’s beautiful to be bringing back this year after two whole years apart (sic),” he added.

Detty Rave is organised and presented by emPawa Live, the live music division of emPawa Africa, Mr Eazi’s African music investment vehicle and label services company.