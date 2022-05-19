Samira Graces Atlanta Women’s Fundraising Gala

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, last weekend graced the 7th Annual Maternity Fundraising Gala in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG) has continued to support the medical health delivery in the country through donation of hospital logistics.

The Rebecca Foundation has been a channel of some of the grouping’s support.

The presence of the Second Lady at the function was an icing on the cake for the organisers, Ghanaian ladies resident in that part of the US.

The MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is also the Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISSDEC) was in the Second Lady’s entourage.

The programme sought to garner support towards a continuation of support for the cause of women in Ghana, especially maternity health.

By A.R. Gomda