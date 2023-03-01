Nana Receives 5 New Envoys

Michael Ian Upton (r ight), New Zealand High Commissioner to Ghana presenting letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has received the letters of credence of new envoys from five countries assigned to Ghana.

They include the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea to Ghana, Jean Matho Doré, High Commissioner of Canadian to Ghana, Martine Moreau, and the High Commissioner of New Zealand to Ghana, Michel Ian Upton

The Ambassador of Mauritania to Ghana, Mohamed Abdellahi Khattra and the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Ghana, Mohammed Shahdat Hossain also presented their letters of credence to the president.

At a meeting at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo welcomed all of them to Ghana, a country that prides itself with hospitality and asked them to feel at home.

He stressed the need for them to pursue projects and agendas that will strengthen existing relationship between their respective nations and Ghana and assured them of his government’s readiness to assist them to make their duty tour in Ghana both successful and enjoyable.

He asked them not to hesitate to channel their concerns through the office of the Chief Of Staff when need be.

On their part, the envoys promised to work towards promoting trade and economic relations between their respective countries and Ghana whilst commending Ghana on its human rights and democratic credentials.

They recalled the common history and trade relations that Ghana and their respective countries have enjoyed to date with promises to take it a notch higher and even better.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent