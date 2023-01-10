Nana Reiterates Commitment To Digitalisation

PRESIDENT AKUFO-Addo says his administration is leaving nothing to chance in its digitalisation drive.

He believes it is the best option for the government and economy to survive in the 21st century.

That, he said, was part of reasons the digitalisation agenda remained one of the most important objectives of his government because, it had become the new language, new science and new knowledge for the progress and development of the human race.

This was when the council members of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), formerly Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC), paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House recently.

“If we lag behind in these sciences and new knowledge, then we are going to lag behind in our development as a people and where we are is where we stay. We cannot afford that under any circumstances,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.

He, therefore, stressed the government’s commitment to supporting the school to help raise its profile and become the go-to institution for the new sciences and knowledge that were essential for survival in West Africa.

Council Chairman, Prof. Kofi Awusabo-Asare, commended President Akufo-Addo for ensuring that the school was converted into a public university which he said, has brought a lot of reprieve including payment of staff and lecturers, among others.

He said the school had partnered JUSPON to have an ICT centre for incubation where students would be developing their ideas for the learning period.

He also said people repairing mobile phones and computers would be offered training in study centres scattered across the country.

On his part, Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, said the matrix that ranked universities in the country placed them as the ninth best university in Ghana and attributed this to the support of the government.

He said the school, in its bid to become the Silicon Valley of Ghana, had submitted application for 14 new programmes in ICT including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, among others.

BY Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent