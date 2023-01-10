Hole-In-Heart Girl Needs Help

Esther Asantewaa Darko

Esther Asantewaa Darko, 13, is a hole-in-heart patient requiring urgent surgical intervention at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Cardio-thoracic Centre.

The brilliant form three student attends the Sakumono Complex JHS, and requires a cedi equivalent of $9,000 for the procedure.

Her financial distressed parents are unable to raise the said amount and would be happy to receive donations from the public towards the surgical intervention.

Donations may be sent through Fidelity Bank account number 1060200546717 or MOMO number 0243379585.