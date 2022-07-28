Nana Sacks Adwoa Safo

President Akufo-Addo has finally revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

A statement from the presidency and signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said this is in accordance with article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana

The revocation the appointment of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya takes immediate effect.

This comes a double whammy to her fate as Parliament also started initiating a process to declare her Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant following her decision to absent herself from Parliament with no stated reason or permission.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent