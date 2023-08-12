Nana Swears In New HSAS Board

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in the newly constituted Board for the Head of State Award Scheme (HSAS).

That was however not without a charge for them to use their positions of influence to mobilise funds for the effective operationalization of the Scheme.

“As Trustees, you are to provide direction for the operationalization of the award programme, reach out to more young people with this positive programme, and maintain public confidence in the scheme” was how he put it when he swore them in at a short ceremony held at the Jubilee House.

Apart from that,he said “you are also responsible for the mobilisation of the needed resources and funds to sustain and grow the award scheme to attract more young Ghanaians.”

Speaking about the construction of an ongoing award house in Accra, the President noted that the new board having assumed office, has a duty to make sure that the project which is the first of its kind on the continent and beyond, is completed and put to full use by the award scheme.

President Akufo-Addo however assured the Board of Trustees of his government’s support, especially in the area of their finances, in order to position the award scheme to attract more young people.

“You can, however, be assured that the government of your chief patron, that is, myself in case anyone does not know it, will continue to support the scheme to help create avenues that will enable our youth to explore, be Innovative and use creative ways to solving societal problems to ensure the development of this nation”, were his exact words.

Commitment

On his part and on behalf iof his colleague members, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Harry Sintim Aboagye gave his word that they will work to the best of their abilities and trust God to enable them exceed the expectations of the President.

“As Trustees, we are committed to this cause for the future sustenance of our country”, he gave his word.

That, he said was because “the awards scheme is a fantastic programme, carefully designed to empower young people, giving them the opportunity to surmount the myriad of challenges life may throw at them.”

By encouraging young people to learn new skills, get physically active, volunteer within their communities, and discover a sense of adventure outside the classroom, he indicated that the awards scheme helps them to unlock their potential.

Trustees

The Board of Trustees is made up of Harry Sintim Aboagye who is the Chairman, with Gladys Amoah as the Vice Chairperson and Kwadwo Addeah-Safo, Secretary to the Board.

Other members include Daniel A. Adotey, Hajia Muniratu Lamptey, Juliet Yayra Tengeh, Ohenewaa Sakyi Bekoe, Pius Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Peter Anum, Executive Director of HSAS, and Mrs. Gifty Sakyi Bewusu.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent