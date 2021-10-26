Nana Swears In Police, Armed Forces Council

(IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in the reconstituted Police and Armed Forces Councils.

First was the Police Council which is Chaired by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, with the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Lawyer Kwaku Bram-Larbi, representing the Ghana Bar Association, COP Joseph Boakye Appiah, retired Senior Officers Association, ACP Faustina Agyeiwaa K. Andoh-Kwofie, representing senior ranks of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Felix Essuman, representing junior ranks of the Ghana Police Service, Hadih A. Bin Salih, President’s nominee, and Madam Cecilia Eguakun, President’s nominee as members.

Next was the swearing-in of members of the Armed Forces Council which is also chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Members include the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Derry, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Air Staff, AVM Frank Hanson, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Preprah, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Brigadier General R.O. Sackey (Rtd), the President’s Nominee, Colonel C.B. Ankomah-Danso (Rtd), the President’s Nominee and Master Warrant Officer Daniel Addo, Senior Warrant Officer.

At a short ceremony held at the Jubilee House, the President tasked the two Councils to help fashion policies to help improve the living conditions of members and professional body that is accountable and responsive to citizens and a commitment to service with integrity.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia in line with their Constitutional mandate assured the President “we will, with commitment, dedication, hard work, and selflessness provide you with the necessary advice on matters of policy relating to internal security and provide the mandatory oversight responsibility in the interest of members of the Service.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent