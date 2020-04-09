Nana Thanks China, US, Others

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has thanked a number of countries and organizations that have extended support to Ghana in its fight against coronavirus.

He made specific mentions of the Governments of China and USA, the World Bank, African Development Bank, the Jack Ma Foundation, among others, for the support they have extended to Ghana.

China recently donated some Personal Protective Equipment to Ghana.

The Jack Ma Foundation did same earlier and the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank availed funds towards the fight of the virus.

Delivering his sixth address on Thursday evening, President Akufo-Addo says “We appreciate the expression of solidarity. A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

By Melvin Tarlue