Akufo-Addo To Deliver 6th Address On Coronavirus

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address his nation for the sixth time tonight.

The address is on the coronavirus situation in Ghana and measures his administration is putting in place to contain the virus.

It comes as the country recorded 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Ghana has recorded six deaths relating to the virus.

In his fourth address, he imposed a two-week lockdown on some parts of the country including the national capital, Accra, as well as Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.

In his fifth address delivered on Sunday, April 5, the President came out with a number of relief packages for persons across the country, including three months ‘free water.’

But with the rise in confirmed cases since his last address, it is unclear whether the two-week lockdown which is expected to end in a few days, will be extended or the lockdown will be extended to cover other regions with recorded cases.

By Melvin Tarlue