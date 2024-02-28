Nana Vows To Revive Ghana Football

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the introduction of a comprehensive Presidential Policy on Football.

To the President, the initiative is in a bid to revive Ghana’s senior national football team – the Black Stars.

In his State of the Nation address yesterday, the President emphasised the significance of football in Ghanaian culture, reminiscing about the team’s historic achievements and acknowledging recent disappointments during the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

He pointed out the need for a long-term strategy to address the decline in the team’s performance.

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that with the right approach, Ghana could restore its dwindling fortunes in football on the continent and beyond.

He said the proposed policy aims to prioritise grassroots football development, focusing on scouting, grooming, and nurturing talent at the district level.

The President mentioned that the initiative will involve collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to establish juvenile teams for both boys and girls across the country.

He stated, “Mr Speaker, I believe it is time for us to take a long-term, far-sighted approach to correct what has gone wrong.

“It is time to return to scouting, grooming and developing talent at the district grassroots level under a Presidential Policy on Football that I intend to unveil.

“The school sports department of the Ministry of Education will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration and synergy with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to build district, regional and national juvenile teams for both boys and girls.”

The initiative seeks to provide aspiring young footballers with the necessary facilities and support to thrive; making good use of the extensive infrastructure investments made by the government, including over 150 astro turf pitches in the country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum