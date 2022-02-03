Nana Wants Firm Decision On Coups

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is pushing for a firm decision to be taken on the resurgence of coup d’tat in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

It follows the forceful removal of several sitting Presidents in the sub-region by military forces in recent times.

First was the case of Mali, which was followed by another in Guinea and a recent one in Burkina Faso, and another foiled coup in Guinea Bissau recently.

Addressing the opening of an extraordinary emergency ECOWAS meeting in Accra this afternoon, President Akufo-Addo who is the substantive Chairman of the sub-regional group asked his colleagues to help fashion out stringent measures to help stem the tide before it gets out of hand.

He had earlier held a virtual meeting with his other colleague heads of state on January 28, 2022, bemoaning recent military takeovers in three West African states, Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, stating that the coup d’état, ongoing jihadists activities, and the COVID-19 pandemic have made the region a toxic one.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent