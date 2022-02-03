Captain Smart Freed From GREDA Police Cells

Captain Smart

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that Host of Onua TV Morning Show, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, who is facing charges of extortion of Ghc117,000 from a businessman, has been freed from police custody after he met the bail condition imposed by an Accra Circuit Court.

Earlier reports indicated that the host of ‘Onua Maakye’ was being detained at the National Security cells but was later moved to the Greda Estate Police Station cells where he stayed overnight until he met the bail condition of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

Captain Smart and another accused, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield (DJ GH Boy), also a staff of Onua TV, were granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court after they pleaded not guilty to the charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.

The two gentlemen were first taken to the National Security office where they stayed for three hours in the name of briefing the coordinator of what had transpired at the Court.

After three hours at the National Security Secretariat, one officer, Eric Osei, in charge of legal went with the four sureties to verify their places of abode.

This process was delayed until the court closed, hence they were not able to process all the conditions for bail.

The court closed at 4pm at which time the officers who had gone for verification had not returned and so the two suspects were sent to the BNI and then to the Ministries Police Station where they were kept for an hour.

The National Security officers came for the accused persons with the explanation that they had ‘orders from above’ to bring them back to the office of National Security.

But the two are said to have been released by the police after they met their repective bail conditions.

According to the prosecution, last December, Captain Smart went on air claiming to have information about the fishy deals of the complainant, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah at the Port and threatened to expose and disgrace him. Captain Smart afterward allegedly invited the complainant to a meeting.

On December 23, 2021, the complainant arranged to host Captain Smart in his office where he allegedly demanded GHC100,00 under the guise of giving part of the amount to some persons to stop airing the supposed shady deals of the complainant.

The prosecution said the complainant gave Captain Smart $10,000 which he described as inadequate and proceeded to make further demands.

On January 12, 2022 the complainant and another person allegedly went to the premises of Onua FM to deliver GHC 50,000 to Captain Smart as demanded.

Captain Smart is alleged to have instructed Copperfield to take the money on his behalf.