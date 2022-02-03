Sekondi MCE Arrested, Charged For Assaulting Police Officer

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, Abdul-Mumin Issah has been arrested for dangerous driving and alleged assault on a Police Officer.

He was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command today, Thursday, 3rd February 2022, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a Police Officer who was performing his lawful duty.

The MCE has been charged with three counts of assault of Public Officer and Offensive Conduct conducive to breach of peace and disturbing pecae in public place contrary to section 205, 207 and 298 respectively of the criminal offences acts of 1960 (ACT 29).

In addition to that, he has been charged with Dangerous Driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, the MCE allegeldy drove dangerously and carelessly when in charge of a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number 8GE 5615-20 while approaching a police checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

He verbally assaulted and threatened one of the police officers who attempted to stop him.

Meanwhile, the police said they are preparing him before court tomorrow Friday February 4, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi