Nana Yaw Amponsah Tipped For Kotoko Post

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential candidate, has emerged as the choicest candidate for the Asante Kotoko CEO job.

Many from the football fraternity believe his solid international links, coupled with his vast experience on the local front, place him in a better position to execute the Kotoko job with expertise.

Among those who have pledged support for the Phar Rangers bankroller is Abdul Salam Yakubu, president of New Edubiase.

To Salam Yakubu, Nana Yaw has what it takes to succeed given the chance as the CEO of the Porcupine Warriors.

The Kwame Kyei board has taken a decision to dissolve the previous management, hence the search for a new CEO to replace George Amoako.

Indications are that there will be a meeting between him (Nana Yaw) and the Kotoko board this week.

“Nana Yaw Amponsah is a brother with so many competencies. He will easily do the Kotoko CEO job and succeed if given the nod,” Salam Yakubu told Light FM Sports.

He added, “Kotoko is a big brand that deserves a person who understands the football philosophy where sponsorships can be attained easily.

“Having the great King Otumfuo and Dr. Kwame Kyei on your side is 100% beneficial. He will simply do the work if given the opportunity. ”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum