Napo Begs Nzemas Over Kwame Nkrumah Gaffe

In a remarkable display of humility and respect, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has apologized to the traditional leaders of Nkroful, the hometown of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, for his controversial remarks about the late leader.

The controversy began on July 9, when Dr. Prempeh, during the announcement of his candidacy, claimed that President Akufo-Addo had outperformed Dr. Nkrumah in terms of Ghana’s development.

The comment sparked widespread criticism and backlash, prompting the Manhyia South MP to retract his statement as well as issuing a public apology.

However, the traditional leaders of Nkroful, who felt disrespected by Dr. Prempeh’s remarks, requested a personal apology from him.

On August 9, 2024, Dr. Prempeh visited Nkroful as part of his campaign tour in the Western Region, where he offered a heartfelt apology to the traditional leaders and the local community.

In his apology, Napo stated that he had grown up among the Nzema people and considered them his own.

He emphasized that he would never intentionally disrespect Nkrumah, acknowledging the significant contributions the late leader had made to the country.

Dr. Prempeh attributed the controversy to a misconstruction of his remarks and sincerely apologized to Ghanaians.

Chief Nana Kwasi Kutua of Nkroful accepted Dr. Prempeh’s apology, advising against future errors.

He acknowledged Nkrumah’s substantial contributions to the nation and expressed appreciation for the public’s reaction to Dr. Prempeh’s comments.

The chief emphasized the peaceful nature of the Nzema people and their desire to avoid chaos in Ghana caused by misunderstandings.

Dr. Prempeh’s visit to Nkroful marked a significant moment in his campaign efforts in the Western Region, where he is introducing himself to voters ahead of the 2024 general elections.

His apology and the subsequent forgiveness by the traditional leaders demonstrate a commitment to unity and respect for Ghana’s history and culture.

In an earlier separate statement released on July 12, 2024, Dr. Prempeh clarified that his initial comments were intended to highlight President Akufo-Addo’s impact, not to disrespect Dr. Nkrumah or any other former heads of state.

He emphasized his respect for Dr. Nkrumah and other past leaders, including his own grand uncle and mentor, John Agyekum Kufuor.

-BY Daniel Bampoe