Bawumia Attends Homowo Festival

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, joined the people of Ga State in celebrating the Homowo festival at James Town, Accra.

The Homowo festival is a significant event in the Ga calendar, commemorating their survival and triumph over hunger and famine.

The festival, which usually takes place in August, features a range of activities that showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Ga people.

This year’s celebration began with the planting of millet crops, symbolizing the beginning of the harvest season. A ban on noise-making was also observed, allowing for a period of reflection and contemplation.

The highlight of the festival was the Yam festival, where the Ga people honoured their spirits with traditional rituals and ceremonies.

The air was filled with the aroma of traditional Ga dishes, including kpokpoi, a staple made from fermented corn dough. Family feasts and visits were also an integral part of the celebration, as people came together to share in the joy and bounty of the harvest.

Traditional dances and drumming added to the vibrant atmosphere, as the Ga people showcased their rich cultural heritage. The festival was attended by not only the Ga people but also other Ghanaians and visitors from outside the country, all of whom were united in their celebration of this important occasion.

Vice President Bawumia joined by a huge entourage of his campaign team members and some Ministers of State attendance at the festival was a significant moment, as he joined in the celebrations and demonstrated his support for the Ga people and their culture.

–BY Daniel Bampoe