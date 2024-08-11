Foreign Affairs Ministry Rubbishes Mahama’s Burkina Gaffe

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has categorically denied allegations made by former President John Mahama that President Akufo-Addo is responsible for strained ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

The Former President, John Mahama had criticized President Akufo-Addo, accusing him of damaging Ghana’s relationship with Burkina Faso, resulting in “diplomatic tension.”

However, the Ministry in a statement countered that such claims are baseless and emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

The press release highlighted several examples of collaboration between Ghana and Burkina Faso, including: Power generation, the National Electricity of Burkina Faso (SONABEL Power Company) is working with Ghana’s Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), trade facilitation, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has established a presence in Burkina Faso to facilitate the transport of goods from the Tema Harbour to Burkina Faso, and Education as Ghana remains a preferred destination for Burkinabe students to learn the English language.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relationships with neighboring countries and preventing the spread of misinformation that could harm international cooperation.

It emphasized that Ghana’s interactions with Burkina Faso are guided by mutual respect and cooperation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe