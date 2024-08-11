Let’s Unite For Victory 2024- Ayeh-Paye

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has reflected on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss of the parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general election.

He attributed the defeat of the Ayensuano parliamentary seat to division and self-interest within the ruling party, emphasizing the need for unity and a united front in the upcoming election.

During Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Ayeh-Paye expressed his disappointment but acknowledged that the party’s internal weaknesses contributed to the defeat.

He pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that Ida Adjoa Asiedu, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, regains the seat in the next election.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, stated, “I am committed to serving the people of Ayensuano and working towards their development”.

“I urge all NPP members and supporters to rally behind me and vote for me and Dr. Bawumia in the next election. Together, we can achieve victory and bring progress to our constituency.”

Ayeh-Paye’s commitment to the party’s success is seen as a positive step towards unity and victory in the next election.

He cautioned against “skirt and blouse” voting, emphasizing the importance of voting for both the NPP parliamentary candidate and the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Bawumia.

The NPP’s focus on unity and a united front is expected to inspire party members and supporters to work together towards a common goal.

With Ayeh-Paye’s dedication and Ida Adjoa Asiedu’s commitment, the party is poised to regain the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the next election.

–BY Daniel Bampoe