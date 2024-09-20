NAPO Blasts Mahama For Insulting Chiefs, Clergy, Imams And CSOs

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the vice-presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly condemned former President John Mahama for his disrespectful comments towards traditional leaders, clergy, Imams and civil society organizations.

Speaking in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, September 19, Dr Opoku Prempeh expressed shock at Mahama’s behaviour, stating that it’s “strange” for someone who seeks their support during campaigns to later disrespect them.

He emphasized the importance of seeking blessings and support from these influential groups, particularly during the NPP’s campaign for votes.

A Track Record of Disrespect

According to Dr. Opoku Prempeh, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has consistently shown a lack of respect for traditional leaders, which should concern all Ghanaians.

He described it as “suicidal” for any traditional ruler, clergy, or civil society organization to support the NDC, labelling them as “unfit to lead Ghana”.

NPP’s Commitment to Traditional Leaders

In contrast, Dr. Opoku Prempeh assured that the NPP recognizes the invaluable role of traditional leaders and clergy in shaping the nation’s future.

He pledged that the NPP will continue to seek their blessings and votes, ensuring their voices are heard and valued in governance.

Chiefs and Leaders Show Support

During his visit to Kumawu and Oyoko in the Kumawu Constituency, Dr. Opoku Prempeh interacted with chiefs, religious leaders, and students.

The Kumawumanhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, expressed excitement about Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s appointment, praising the NPP’s developmental projects in the area, including an ultra-modern hospital and roads.

-BY Daniel Bampoe