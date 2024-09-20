Tarkwa MCE, NSA ‘Tango’ …Over TnA Stadium Management

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly’s decision to end their contract with the National Sports Authority (NSA) has generated heated debate between him and the Sports Authority.

The MCE, Benjamin Kessie, is beside himself with rage following the sudden poor state of the TnA Stadium due to mismanagement by the NSA.

The stadium, commissioned few weeks ago and the home to Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC, according to reports, has been left in a sorry state, with the washrooms left in poor conditions.

It was handed to NSA to manage the edifice, however, the MCE in response to the current state of the pitch informed his decision to terminate the contract.

He said, “Per the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Municipal Assembly, National Sports Authority, and Goldfields, we decided to stay back and watch NSA, and what they have done to the stadium confirms that they have nothing to offer us.”

He added, “Since the commissioning of the stadium last month, several competitions, such as the GHALCA Top 4, Apinto Cup, Super Cup, and others, have been held at the TnA Stadium, where the organisers paid huge amounts of money to NSA.

“As we speak, the washrooms and pipes laid to keep the pitch in shape are not functioning, and even the current state of the turf is bad. We can’t allow NSA to destroy the TnA Stadium like they’ve done to the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi.”

Meanwhile, the NSA’s Deputy Director General, Majeed Bawa, is reported to have rejected the move by the Tarkwa MCE, claiming they have no right over the management of the facility.

The MCE has formed a five-member committee, headed by James Essilfie, to supervise the management of the TnA Stadium.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum