Monday Declared Public Holiday

Henry Quartey

The Ministry of the Interior has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, as a statutory public holiday to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

This holiday honours the birthday of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, which falls on September 21.

Since this year’s birthday falls on a Saturday, the President of the Republic of Ghana has declared Monday, September 23, as a statutory public holiday.

Dr Nkrumah was born on September 21, 1909, in Nkroful, near Axim, in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

He played a pivotal role in Ghana’s independence struggle and served as the country’s first prime minister and president. Nkrumah’s leadership was marked by socialistic policies and significant national projects aimed at strengthening the economy and educational system.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Interior urged the public to observe the holiday across the country.

This declaration follows the recognition of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, which commemorates the nation’s founding fathers.

Celebrating Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day

Ghanaians typically celebrate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day with parades, speeches, and reflections on Nkrumah’s achievements.

Despite the controversy surrounding his legacy, many people in Ghana acknowledge his positive contributions to the country’s development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe