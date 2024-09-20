EC Disqualifies Bernard Mornah From Presidential Race

In a surprise move, the Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified Bernard Mornah, a presidential hopeful, from contesting in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

This decision comes after a thorough examination of nomination forms submitted between September 9 and 13, 2024.

The famous leader of Ghana’s Demonstration, Bernard Mornah, who was vying for the flagbearer position of the People’s National Convention (PNC), had previously been disqualified from contesting in the party’s National Delegates Congress on September 7, 2024.

The party’s National Disciplinary Committee had taken this decision following an investigation.

While details of the EC’s decision are scarce, it’s clear that Mornah’s disqualification is a significant development in the 2024 presidential election.

The EC had earlier cleared 13 presidential aspirants, including Mahamudu Bawumia, John Dramani Mahama, and Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, to contest in the election.

Background

The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a keenly contested affair, with several candidates vying for the top spot.

The election is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2024.

Successful Candidates

The EC has cleared the following candidates to contest in the election:

– Mahamudu Bawumia – New Patriotic Party

– John Dramani Mahama – National Democratic Congress

– Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen – Independent Candidate

– Christian Kwabena Andrews – Ghana Union Movement

– Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr – Great Consolidated Popular Party

– George Twum-Barima-Adu – Independent Candidate

– Nana Kwame Bediako – Independent Candidate

– Akua Donkor – Ghana Freedom Party

– Hassan Abdulai Ayariga – All People’s Congress

– Kofi Akpaloo – Liberal Party of Ghana

– Mohammed Frimpong – National Democratic Party

– Nana Akosua Frimpomaa – Convention People’s Party

– Kofi Koranteng – Independent Candidate

-BY Daniel Bampoe