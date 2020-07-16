Napo Campaigns Against Coronavirus Stigmatization

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has started a campaign against the stigmatization of coronavirus patients.

Napo recently survived the coronavirus fangs.

And he is now using the campaign to stop the stigmatization of Covid-19 patients like himself.

“As a society, we must do more to avoid stigmatising those who contract and recover from the dreadful Covid-19 virus,” the Minister wrote.

“Those who survive it have a story to tell, and it is not a pretty one. We must not make it worse for them by stigmatising and then ostracising them,” according to him.

“Together, let us fight not only the disease, but the negative social stereotypes around it,” he said.

“I am proud of my team at the Ministry of Education. Some of us contracted COVID-19,” he said.

“Today, we say No to Stigmatisation,” he added.

There have been reports of coronavirus patients being stigmatized in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue