Mike Oquaye Jnr Donates Ghc 10k Towards Dome-Kwabenyan Voters Registration Exercise

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr has donated Ghc10,000 to Dome-Kwabenyan Constituency branch of the NPP towards the voters registration exercise.

Mr Oquaye Jnr made the donation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to aid the party in monitoring the registration exercise.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the party, were the Constituency Chairman, Robert Osei Bonsu and Secretary, Theophilus Ansah Larbi.

Mr Oquaye in June this year lost the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Dome-Kwabenyan constituency to incumbent MP for the area, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo.

By Melvin Tarlue