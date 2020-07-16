Airbus Bribery Scandal: Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Samuel Mahama

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Samuel Mahama over his alleged involvement in the Airbus Bribery Scandal.

Samuel Mahama also known as Samuel Adam Fosters has been accused of accepting bribe to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.

In his arrest warrant, Interpol indicated that for the offence, he is liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding of 25 years.

The arrest warrant was issued on July 10.

Also declared wanted are Sarah Furneaux, Sarah Leanne Davis, and Philip Sean Middlemiss.

According to Interpol, the four individuals are “fugitives wanted for prosecution” for their roles in accepting and paying €3,909,756 as bribe, on behalf of AIRBUS SE, to some key Ghanaian public officials from 2009 to 2015.

It noted that once Mr Adam Mahama who is believed to be the brother of former President John Mahama is traced, “assurances are given that an extradition will be sought upon arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties.”

Ghana was listed among five countries in which the Airbus paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for contracts.

The bribes or attempted bribe led to a court in Britain slapping a fine of £3 billion on the company.

Airbus admitted the bribery claims.

Court documents had shown that Airbus was slapped with five counts namely failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries, including Ghana, to land high-value contracts.

By Melvin Tarlue