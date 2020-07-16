NHIA Suspends Manager Over Rape Allegation

Mahama Sakara

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has suspended the Sawla Tuna Kalba district, Mahama Sakara over sexual harassment allegation.

The NHIA in a statement released by its corporate affairs directorate said the move is to allow for investigations into the alleged rape case reported by a nurse at the Soma CHPS compound.

“In the meantime, the district manager has been asked to step aside. The NHIA strongly condemns all the incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender-based violence in our service. The code of ethics enshrined in our conditions of service abhors such behaviour, ” the statement said.

The statement further assured the general public and all stakeholders that the authority has already taken action with regards to the petition.

The authority indicated that there is an ongoing investigation by the police service and further actions will be taken as the facts of the case unfold.

“The organization will continue to champion the cause of individuals’ rights and liberties to live and work without interference especially, women.”

The Sawla Tuna Kalba manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has been accused of sexually harassing a nurse at the Soma CHPS compound.

The victim, Doreen Smith petitioned the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) through the Northern Regional Manager of the authority.

The petition sighted by DGN Online read “I wrote to inform and petition your office about an attempted rape and sexual harassment/assault on me (Doreen Smith) a nurse at Soma CHPS compound.”

The victim narrated that at about 9 am on July 8, the district manager of the Sawla Tuna Kalba scheme in the Savannah region arrived at Soma CHPS with the mission of monitoring.

According to her, when she and Mr Sakara went into the facility, he started making sexual demands from her even though she pleaded with the NHIA manager that she was engaged.

She disclosed that the NHIA manager struggled to forcibly have sex with her and in the process, his fingers entered her private part.

Ms Smith appealed to the authorities of the NHIA to ensure that justice is served to prevent other officers from engaging in such acts.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale