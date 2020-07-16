Accra Girls SHS Students Recover From Covid-19

Seven students of Accra Girls Senior High School have recovered and released after testing positive for Coronavirus commonly called Covid-19.

The students are back on campus to join their colleagues to continue their preparation towards their final exams in later part of the month.

Sources told DGN Online that the other infected students are in stable conditions and responding to treatment at a facility in the capital where they have been quarantined.

The students would be observed for sometime before they are allowed to mingle with the rest of the colleagues.

The recovered students were the first batch of students to have tested positive for the disease.

Earlier, an official of the Greater Accra Regional office of the Ghana Education Service (GES), in an interview reportedly confirmed the condition of the students and their release to an Accra based media outlet.

The Accra Girls students were among the first SHSs in the country to have reported of confirmed cases of the disease.

It would be recalled that some students and teachers of the school had tested positive for the disease.

Following the outbreak of the information, some parents stormed the school protesting for the release of their wards as others also called for the shutdown of the all SHS in the country over fear of the spread of the virus.

However, the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Education Service disagreed and justified why the students are safe on campus.

Furthermore, the school authorities assured of the safety of the students following the news of reported cases of COVID-19 in the school.

Meanwhile, the school has been fumigated by the Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

