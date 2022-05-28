Napo Clarifies ‘Controversial’ $1.2m Teachers Training Scandal

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Immediate past Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo has clarified the controversy surrounding the World Bank project on 40,000 Ghana Education Service (GES) teachers training estimated to cost $1.2 million.

The former Education Minister said the Ghana Education Service did not undertake the teacher training component of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) under his tenure.

In a statement, he said, “under my watch as Education Minister, the Ghana Education Service (GES) did not undertake the Teacher training component of GALOP to warrant our claim for the said $1.2 million from World Bank.”

NAPO who is now the Energy Minister cautioned against confusing the GALOP programme with the Digital Teacher Training under the KATechnology Teacher Laptop Program.

“The Digital Teacher Training under the KATechnology Teacher Laptop Program must not under any circumstances be confused with the GALOP Teacher Digital Literacy training program under National Teachers Council.

“KAT digital training isn’t a substitute for GALOP training. These are two different training programs. As Education Minister, I negotiated both programs and know that they are not the same,” Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the current Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum on his part has said media reports that no such training for over 40,000 teachers of the Ghana Education Service (GES) ever took place are false and misleading.

He said the Ministry of Education has undertaken digital literacy training for over 41,000 teachers in the country.

“A platform was created for teachers and on that platform, teachers went there and did the training,” Dr. Adutum told journalists at a press briefing in Accra.

The Bosomtwe lawmaker said some Ghana Education Service (GES) teachers who were called in for a certain TV show yesterday can attest to the fact that they were trained on a platform. He said 148,000 teachers have been trained so far.

“NTC platform has also trained 43,000 teachers. Ask my colleague teachers across the country and they will tell you they are on a platform and learning digital literacy,” the Minister in charge of Education said at the press briefing.

The sector Minister further stated that he came to the country and accepted to be Education Minister to help project President Nana Akufo-Addo and ensure that his vision for the transformation of education is accomplished and not engage in corrupt practices.

Find below NAPO’s full statement

NAPO STATES THE SIMPLE FACTS

26th May 2022

As immediate past Minister for Education, I believe it is important to clarify a number of issues pertaining to the story doing the media rounds regarding a World Bank project on teacher training thus;

1. Under my watch as Education Minister, the Ghana Education Service (GES) did not undertake the Teacher training component of GALOP to warrant our claim for the said $1.2m from World Bank.

2. The Digital Teacher Training under the KATechnology Teacher Laptop Program must not under any circumstances be confused with the GALOP Teacher Digital Literacy training program under National Teachers Council. KAT digital training isn’t a substitute for GALOP training. These are two different training programs.

3. As Education Minister I negotiated both programs and know that they are not the same.

I trust that this clarifies the matter.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

(Former Minister for Education)

By Vincent Kubi